Albert William Sester, WWII Navy veteran, 93, passed January 18, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. Survivors include son Allen, daughters Janet (Tom) Holcomb, Barb (Chris) Knoebber, Pam (Doyle) Pollom, Deb (Gilbert) Hooper, 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held February 29, 2020. Read full obituary and leave messages at www.midwestcremationsociety.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020