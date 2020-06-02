Alejandro G. Hernandez Alejandro G. Hernandez, 84, of Topeka, passed away at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Pauline, Kansas on January 28, 1936 the son of Pedro V. and Juana (Gonzalez) Hernandez.
He worked for the Santa Fe Railroad in several capacities for over 45 years.
He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Alejandro enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and listening to Mexican music.
He married Carolina Segura in Topeka, Kansas on February 5, 1957 in Topeka. They celebrated 63 years of marriage. She survives. He is also survived by his three children, Sonja S. (George) Schroeder of Wichita, Pedro Hernandez of Wichita, and Angel (Colleen) Hernandez of Topeka, ten grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren with two on the way, and his siblings; Maudie H. Torrez, Connie H. Torrez, Frank G. Hernandez and Simon G. Hernandez.
Alejandro was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings, John, Walter, Ladio, Henry and Nash Hernandez and Ramona Zavala.
Mr. Hernandez was cremated. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Guadalupe on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Heartland Hospice and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.