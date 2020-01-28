|
Aletta M. Burgess Aletta M. Burgess, 84, formerly of Burlingame, Kansas, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020 at Brookside Manor, Overbrook, Kansas.
Aletta was born July 22, 1935 in rural Dover, KS, the daughter of Eli L. and Nadine E. (Campbell) Akers. Aletta's education began in a one room country school, she traveled by horseback to and from school. She graduated from Harveyville High School in 1953.
Aletta was employed at Central National Bank in Topeka after graduating from high school. She worked as a waitress at Dunn's Cafe when the family moved to Burlingame. Later she worked at Santa Fe Trail Nursing Center for several years before working and retiring from KNI as supervisor of the sewing department. Throughout all these working years, her primary focus was as a homemaker to her family!
On November 14, 1953, Aletta married the love of her life, Gene Burgess.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry Akers.
Aletta is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gene Burgess, Burlingame, KS; her four children, Steve (Naomi) Burgess, Baldwin City, KS; Robert (Rosie) Burgess, Burlingame, KS; Roger (Janice) Burgess, Burlingame, KS; Paula Canfield, Burlingame, KS; seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Aletta was cremated. A memorial service to celebrate Aletta's life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Harveyville United Methodist Church, Harveyville Kansas. A private family inurnment will be held at Wilmington Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Harveyville United Methodist Church and sent in care of Carey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 196, Burlingame, KS 66413.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020