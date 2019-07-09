Home

Alex Ray "Bud" Jackson

Alex Ray "Bud" Jackson Obituary
Alex Ray "Bud" Jackson Alex Ray "Bud" Jackson, 26, Topeka, passed away, July 7, 2019

Bud was born February 4, 1993 in Topeka, Kansas the son of Jason Dutcher and Christiana Soriano. He was adopted by his parents Mike and Betty Jackson on February 17, 1995.

Family will greet friends from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, Kansas 66604. Funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Kansas Neurological Institute 3107 SW 21st Street in the Wheatland Building. Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 9 to July 10, 2019
