Alfonso G. Hernandez Alfonso G. Hernandez, 78, of Topeka, passed away on March 7, 2020 at Stormont Vail Hospital surrounded by his family.
Alfonso was born on January 23, 1942 in Gomez Palacio, Mexico. Son of Jose Gurrola Rodriguez and Ramona Hernandez Rodriguez.
Alfonso received his GED and went on to work as an electrician, plumber, carpenter, and painter at K.N.I. He married Carolina L. Hernandez on January 22, 1988 in Topeka. After a long 40 years Alfonso retired from K.N.I and went to help usher for his church. He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Alfonso had many artistic talents. He loved to carve, paint, and draw. Alfonso was an avid K.U. Jayhawks fan and loved any type of antique car.
Alfonso is preceded in death by both of his parents, his loving wife after 31 years, his step brother, Juan Macias, and his sister, Juana G. Hernandez.
He is survived by two step sons, Paul and Christopher Cisneros; grandchildren, Nate, Payton, and Isaiah Cisneros; his cousin and caretaker, Diana Ortega; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Entombment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Topeka.
In remembrance of Alfonso, please wear your KU attire.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church and sent in care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave. Topeka, KS 66603. To leave online condolences and fond memories, please visit
www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020