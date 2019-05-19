Home

Alfred Mannell Alfred "Al" Mannell, 86, of Topeka, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.

The family will greet friends during a visitation from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 245 NW Independence Ave., Topeka. A Funeral Ceremony will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 4525 NW Button Rd, Topeka. Interment will follow at Rochester Cemetery.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for the family online, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2019
