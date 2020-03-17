Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Alice Arnold Obituary
Alice Arnold Alice Arnold, 86, of Topeka, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

She was born December 31, 1933, in Pueblo, Colorado, the daughter of Roy and Dollie (Armitage) Epps.

She accepted Christ at the age of 15. She attended Kansas City Bible College where she met her husband Dallas Eugene Arnold. They married on July 13, 1952, he survives.

Together they had four sons; Dallas Jr. (Gayla), Mark (Leslie), Dennis (Cindy) and late son, Roger. Other survivors include her seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and sisters, Cory Lyons and Nellie (Ed) O'Leary.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Rose Deering, Pearl Lake and Jean Taylor.

She loved her Lord, family and loved to quilt. She belonged to East Side Baptist Church for many years.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the East Side Baptist Church, 4425 SE 29th St. Topeka. Interment will follow at Simerwell Cemetery, in Auburn. Memorial contributions may be made to East Side Baptist Church 4425 SE 29th St. Topeka, KS 66605 or to Midland Care 200 SW Frazier Circle Topeka, KS 66606.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
