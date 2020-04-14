Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Brentano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Alice "Mary Adrian" Brentano

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Alice "Mary Adrian" Brentano Obituary
Sister Alice "Mary Adrian" Brentano Sister Alice (Mary Adrian) Brentano, OSB, 87, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kan., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the monastery. Funeral services are pending until a later date.

Sister Alice was born in Atchison, Kan., on December 16, 1932, to Joseph and Helen Hayes Brentano. After graduating from the Mount Academy, she entered the monastery of Mount St. Scholastica in 1950. She received her B.S. in education from Mount St. Scholastica College and her M.S. from Creighton University in Omaha. She taught in elementary schools in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Colorado for 15 years and then served as a principal in several Kansas City and Topeka Catholic elementary schools over the next 30 years. On her return to the monastery in 1995, Sister Alice worked in the monastery's business office until 2009 and assisted part-time as needed there until recently.

Sister Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Bernice Barnett and Helen Wack, and brothers Joseph and John Brentano. She is survived by nieces, nephews and her monastic family. Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -