Sister Alice "Mary Adrian" Brentano Sister Alice (Mary Adrian) Brentano, OSB, 87, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, Kan., died Saturday, April 11, 2020, at the monastery. Funeral services are pending until a later date.
Sister Alice was born in Atchison, Kan., on December 16, 1932, to Joseph and Helen Hayes Brentano. After graduating from the Mount Academy, she entered the monastery of Mount St. Scholastica in 1950. She received her B.S. in education from Mount St. Scholastica College and her M.S. from Creighton University in Omaha. She taught in elementary schools in Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, and Colorado for 15 years and then served as a principal in several Kansas City and Topeka Catholic elementary schools over the next 30 years. On her return to the monastery in 1995, Sister Alice worked in the monastery's business office until 2009 and assisted part-time as needed there until recently.
Sister Alice was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters Bernice Barnett and Helen Wack, and brothers Joseph and John Brentano. She is survived by nieces, nephews and her monastic family. Arensberg Pruett Funeral Home (www.arensbergpruett.com) is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site (www.mountosb.org).
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020