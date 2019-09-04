Home

Alice Irene Mawdsley

Alice Irene Mawdsley Alice Irene (Patton) Mawdsley, 102, passed away September 2, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. She was born July 29, 1917 on a farm near Robinson, KS in Brown County to Clarence and Bertha (Glenn) Patton.

Alice was united in marriage on April 9, 1939 in Muscotah, KS to John Henry Mawdsley. Together Alice and John owned Sullivan Cleaners for over 30 years.

Alice was a past president of the Topeka Business and Professional Woman's Club (1963) as well as the past president and life-time member of The Social Order of Beauceant in Topeka, KS. She attended the First Church of Nazarene in Topeka.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John Mawdsley; and sister, Hazel Nelson.

She is survived by her sister, Mrs. Esther Molt of Wichita and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside ceremony will take place at 11am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Miller Cemetery in Everest, Kansas.

Following Alice's wishes, please do not send flowers. To share a message with Alice's family, visit

www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
