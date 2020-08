Or Copy this URL to Share

Alice Joann (Patzell) Shortt passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 14 in Wichita, KS.



She was born Feb. 12, 1945 and will be interred in Topeka. She attended Hayden High School. She is survived by her 4 sisters Eunice Shell, Donna Dwire, Clara Welch and Laura Worl.



