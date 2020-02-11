|
Alice June (Henton) O'Malley Anderson Alice June (Henton) O'Malley Anderson of Berryton, Kansas, passed on February 5, 2020, at the University of Kansas St. Francis Hospital. Alice was born in Manhattan on October, 8, 1950, to John Eldon and Evelyn Mae (Kinman) Henton. Alice graduated from Wamego High School in 1968.
In December 1969, Alice married John E. O'Malley, in Manhattan and they had two sons, Shawn and John Paul. Alice and John later divorced. On May 15, 1987, Alice married Donald K. Anderson in Topeka and welcomed Don's children, Sarah and Scott, to the family.
Alice is survived by her husband, Don, sons, Shawn (Michele) O'Malley, John Paul (Kathy) O'Malley, Scott (Hillary) Anderson, and daughter Sarah (Chuck) Glanville. She will be dearly missed by her seven grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Friday February 14, 2020 at the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas with Rev. Paul Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery.
Visitation will be from Noon until Service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas Prairie Pickers Association or to the University of Kansas-St. Francis Campus Cancer Center in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, Kansas 66502.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020