Alice K. (Johnson) Peterson, 57, of Osage City, KS, passed away on August 10, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Topeka, KS on February 26, 1963, daughter of the late Ernie and Irene (Morgan) Johnson. Alice is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Todd, and their three wonderful children, Erin, Jacob (Samantha), and Sarah Peterson (Joe Schemm). She is also survived by one grandson, Brooks, and two sisters: Diana Johnson-Patterson and her twin, Linda Fricke.
A gifted artist, Alice enjoyed drawing, pencil sketching, calligraphy, and making jewelry. She owned and ran Peachtree Jewelry from her dining room table. Her creativity was also expressed through solving puzzles and playing family games.
Sundays were saved for worship, lunch with family, and afternoon drives in the country. Following in her mother's footsteps, Alice taught and oversaw the Sunday School program at Grace Lutheran Church for many years.
Vacations were a special time for her family; a devoted aunt, she shared her love of travel with each of her nieces and nephews when they turned five years old. She enjoyed planning for, and dreaming of, the next trip. The family created wonderful memories traveling from coast to coast. She especially loved the California Redwoods.
The family will receive friends August 12, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. until 7:30 P.M. at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall in Osage City, KS. Due to Covid restrictions, the family asks that visitors please wear a mask and maintain social distancing when paying their respects. Anyone showing symptoms or recently exposed to someone showing symptoms is asked to simply send prayers.
Private graveside services will be held for family at Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alice Kay Peterson Memorial Fund (to establish scholarships) and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Chapel at 107 N. 6th Street, Osage City, Kansas 66523. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com
