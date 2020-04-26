|
|
Alice L. Flye Alice L. (Hutchison) Flye, 83, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. Alice was born in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Cyrus & Karolina (Keil) Hutchison. Cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will take place at a later date.
Alice was married to Gerald (Jerry) Flye who passed away in 1999. She was employed with Southwestern Bell for over 34 years, before retiring in 1992. She was a long time member of the Moose Lodge where she had held several positions within the organization. She enjoyed it because they helped children & the elderly within the organization. Other activities included bingo, pool league, bowling league, playing cards, reading, and watching basketball as she had played in high school. She graduated from Salina High School where she had lived with her foster parents Ben & Helen Sellers.
Survivors include her only child Karen Morse of Topeka; 4 grandchildren Marlo, Shelly, Christa, and Ryan, who is a Staff Sargent in the US Air Force currently stationed in Germany; 6 great-grandchildren Klayton, Jordyn, Izabella, Kai, Dylan, and Charlee; sister Carolyn and 4 brothers Raymond, Cyrus Jr., Al, and Robert, and several nieces & nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; two sisters Virginia, Sylvia; a brother Richard.
Cards can be sent to Alice Flye C/O Karen Morse, Po Box 4211, Topeka, KS 66604, and donations will be given to The Moose Lodge.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020