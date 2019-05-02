Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercer Funeral Home - Holton
1101 W. 4th P.O. Box 270
Holton, KS 66436
(785) 364-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Patterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice M. (Poos) Patterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice M. (Poos) Patterson Obituary
Alice M. (Poos) Patterson HOLTON- Alice M. Patterson passed away in her home April 28, 2019.

Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Beck-Bookman Library, First United Methodist Church or Holton Community Hospital Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now