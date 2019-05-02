|
Alice M. (Poos) Patterson HOLTON- Alice M. Patterson passed away in her home April 28, 2019.
Funeral Service will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Burial will follow in the Holton Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 4:30 - 7:00 p.m. Saturday evening at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the Beck-Bookman Library, First United Methodist Church or Holton Community Hospital Hospice c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 270, Holton, KS 66436. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 2 to May 3, 2019