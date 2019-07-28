Home

Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM
Gateway Church of the Nazarene
Bridgeton, MO
Alice Mae (Chance) Sundermeyer

Alice Mae (Chance) Sundermeyer Obituary
Alice Mae (Chance) Sundermeyer Alice Mae (Chance) Sundermeyer, 89, passed July 27, 2019 in Topeka, KS. Wife of Richard L. Sundermeyer, deceased 1995. Mother to Deborah A. Catalano and Richard L. Sundermeyer, II (Barbara). Grandmother to six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held at 6pm Tuesday, July 30 at Gateway Church of the Nazarene, Bridgeton, MO. Memorial contributions may be given toward the ministry at Family Life Church of the Nazarene - 1211 NW 46th Street, Topeka, KS 66618.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 28 to July 29, 2019
