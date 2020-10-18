1/1
Alice May (Merchant-Sylvester) Thacker
Alice May (Merchant-Sylvester) Thacker, of Topeka, age 93, died 10/16/2020 at 2:00am.

She was born 10/01/1927, in Topeka, the daughter of William and Louie Merchant. She graduated from Topeka High School and lived in Topeka all her life. Retiring from Sears in 1989 after 15 years.

She attended Community Church for 40 years; then Word and Spirit Church.

Alice married Merle Sylvester in 1947, he passed away in 1967. In 1969, Alice married William Thacker, he died in 2010.

Survivors include a son, Leon W. Sylvester, Topeka; a daughter, Diane Gail Kincaid, Topeka; 5 grandkids, Jennifer Thurman, Christopher Kincaid, Cherie McLeod, Melissa Westover, and Leon E. Sylvester; 16 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter due any moment. Alice is survived by a sister, Mary Melcher. She was preceded by sisters, Patricia Goodman and Marian McDonald.

A visitation will be held at Mount Hope Chapel from 6:00PM-8:00PM on Monday, October 19th. Funeral services will be 12:00PM, Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Mount Hope Chapel. Graveside will follow the service at Mount Hope Cemetery, with a reception after in the Chapel.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
