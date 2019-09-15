|
Alice Neil (Roper) Cotton Alice Neil Roper Cotton, age 94, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in the Elmhurst Neighborhood, a caring community of the Aldersgate Village Senior Home in Topeka, Kansas.
Alice was born on August 17, 1925 in Aitchison, Kansas, the daughter of Charles and Nellie (Coker) Roper. After high school, she went to the University of Kansas Medical School where she met her husband. They completed their degrees; married on April 1, 1946; moved to Topeka; and had four children: Janet, Rick, Don and Pat.
Alice chose to stay home and raise her children. However, she stayed active by leading a First Methodist Woman's circle, being active in doctors' wives circles, being active in Audubon Bird Society, and sharing her love of music with her children.
Of her four children, Janet (Cotton) Taylor and Don Cotton, are her survivors. Other survivors are her son-in-law, Charles Taylor; her grandchildren, John Taylor and Emily (Taylor) Woodring; her great-grand children; and her sister, Patricia (Roper) Carpenter.
No memorial service will be held, so in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Good Samaritan Fund at Aldersgate Village. Midwest Cremation Society, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019