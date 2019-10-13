|
|
Allen Dean Walter Allen Dean Walter, 81, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.
Survivors include son, Forrest Allen (Tammy Bergeson) Walter, Jeffery Dean Walter, Daniel Arthur (Mary Lewis) Walter; considered his own, David Galindo, Matt & Mark Galindo and Pete Galindo; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.
Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019