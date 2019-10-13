Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dove Cremations & Funerals - Southwest Chapel
3700 SW Wanamaker Rd.
Topeka, KS 66610
785-272-9797
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Walter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen Dean Walter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Allen Dean Walter Obituary
Allen Dean Walter Allen Dean Walter, 81, Topeka, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019.

Survivors include son, Forrest Allen (Tammy Bergeson) Walter, Jeffery Dean Walter, Daniel Arthur (Mary Lewis) Walter; considered his own, David Galindo, Matt & Mark Galindo and Pete Galindo; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.

Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com

logo

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Allen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now