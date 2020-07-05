1/1
Dr. Allen L. Dickes
Dr. Allen L. Dickes passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. Al was born in Sioux City, IA on August 4, 1943 to Raymond and Bonnie Dickes, the oldest of six. The Dickes' settled in Des Moines, IA in 1957 where Al excelled in school, enjoyed athletics, and had an amazing work ethic. He took being the oldest sibling and best big brother seriously. He graduated as a National Merit Scholar from Lincoln HS in 1961; earned a bachelor's and master's in history and economics from Iowa State Univ., and a PhD in Economic History from Univ. of Toledo.

His academic career began at TCU in Institutional Research; at Washburn University he filled both academic and administrative roles over 30 years, retiring as an emeritus faculty. His last role was the Dean of Enrollment Management for 12 years and also served as Secretary of the General Faculty for 29 years. Other roles at the University included Executive Assistant to the President, Vice President of Student Affairs, Director of Institutional Research, 30 years as an Instructor of Economics and Interim Head of "you name it." He loved solving problems and rose to the challenge whatever the university threw his way. Perhaps his greatest pleasure came from his students though, teaching and mentoring them to successful careers, and also building friendships that lasted throughout his life. University President Farley commented that Al had a wonderful rapport with students and influenced many student's lives.

Al was more than his work; he was a published scholar, an avid runner, a friend and beloved family member. He loved talking politics, cars, motorcycles, and golfing with friends and family. A great day might have been driving his BMW Z-4 to meet friends at the World Cup Cafe, playing a round of golf, then off to a dinner of his favorite cuisine. Perhaps his greatest pleasure other than family was touring on his Harley Davidson. A man of many affectations, Allen left a legacy to friends, colleagues and family of the value of hard work, respect, fairness, and the importance of community.

He is survived by wife, Colleen; son, Andrew Dickes; daughter Dr. Lori A. Dickes and son-in-law Keith Housand; three grandchildren, Alexandra, Timothy and Samuel; and his siblings, Barbara D. Garrett, Lawrence Dickes, Bruce Dickes, Raymond Dickes, and Steven Dickes. He will be missed by all.

For more information on memorial contributions and services please see Allen's full obituary online at www.midwestcremationsociety.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 5 to Jul. 6, 2020.
