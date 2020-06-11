Allender Scott II Allender Scott II, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. today at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Town & Country Christian Church, 4925 SW 29th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial will be Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Town & Country Christian Church. Please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com for Mr. Scott's full obituary and to send condolences to his family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.