Allender Scott II
Allender Scott II Allender Scott II, 76, Topeka, Kansas, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020.

Visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. today at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka KS 66614. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Town & Country Christian Church, 4925 SW 29th Street, Topeka KS 66614. Burial will be Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Town & Country Christian Church. Please visit www.kevinbrennanfamily.com for Mr. Scott's full obituary and to send condolences to his family.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home
2801 SW Urish Road
Topeka, KS 66614
(785) 272-7888
