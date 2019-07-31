|
Allene Coffman Hesseltine Allene Coffman Hesseltine, 97, died July 29, 2019 at home in Overbrook, Kansas. She was the daughter of Ross A. Coffman and Maudie E. (Radcliff) Coffman. She was born on a farm one mile south of Overbrook on February 19, 1922. She had two brothers, Gerald Coffman, Albert Coffman and two sisters, Marjorie Coffman and Doris Marshall. She attended Overbrook Rural School, graduating from high school in 1939. She worked in Kansas City.
She started dating Ralph Hesseltine, whom she had known since the eighth grade and they had been good friends. He was in the Navy training to be a pilot. When he graduated, they were married in Topeka in the chapel of the First United Methodist Church on July 1, 1944.
Ralph was sent to Florida and she joined him there in August and then on to California to await overseas orders. They lived in Almeda. He went overseas in February 1945 and she came home and went back to work at Fitts Dry Goods Company. Ralph was discharged in December 1945. They moved to Topeka. They lived in Peabody, KS where Ralph worked on a daily newspaper for a while. They moved back to Topeka later and then to Overbrook in 1957. She worked as a secretary at the Overbrook Grade School. When the school district unified and a new high school was built, she went to work at it until 1972. In 1973 they moved to Tulsa. When Ralph passed away in 1975 she and David came back to Overbrook and she went back to work at the high school in the superintendent's office and retired in January 1987.
Allene is survived by her three sons, James (Karen) Hesseltine of Overbrook, KS, Scott (Marie) Hesseltine of Topeka, KS, and David Hesseltine of Overbrook, KS; four grandsons, Tim (Beth) Hesseltine, Kevin (Shawna) Hesseltine, Travis Hesseltine, and Ryan (Nicole) Hesseltine; and six great grandchildren.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Overbrook, KS and the UMW Women. She was also a member of the Amaranth Club and Fidelis Club.
The family will greet friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, Overbrook, KS. Funeral services will be Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Overbrook United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Overbrook Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Osage County Help House c/o Lamb-Roberts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamb-roberts.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019