Allene M. Weide Allene M. Weide, 93, of Lawrence, formerly of Topeka, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 at First Congregational Church. Private inurnment will take place at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to First Congregational Church, 1701 SW Collins Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66604 or to Midland Care, 200 SW Frazier Circle, Topeka, Kansas 66604.
Dove Southeast Chapel, 2843 SE Minnesota Ave. is assisting the family.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019