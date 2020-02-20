Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lauer Funeral Home
212 South 4th Street
Seneca, KS 66538
(785) 336-2101
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Holthaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma J. (Haverkamp) Holthaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma J. (Haverkamp) Holthaus Obituary
Alma J. (Haverkamp) Holthaus Alma J. Holthaus, 98, Kelly, KS died February 19, 2020.

Alma married Fred G. Holthaus on April 15, 1947. He passed away October 22, 1998.

Survivors include her sons, Leonard "Len" (Debi) Holthaus, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Steve (Cheryl) Holthaus, Seneca, Clarence Holthaus, Centralia; daughters, Marlene (Dennis) Handke, and Alda (Jeff) LaCrone, both of Topeka, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Rosaries will be prayed at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca, KS at 2 and 7 PM on February 21, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Kelly. Memorials may be given for Kelly Heritage Fund and sent in care of the family. To express your sympathy, visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -