|
|
Alma J. (Haverkamp) Holthaus Alma J. Holthaus, 98, Kelly, KS died February 19, 2020.
Alma married Fred G. Holthaus on April 15, 1947. He passed away October 22, 1998.
Survivors include her sons, Leonard "Len" (Debi) Holthaus, Lee's Summit, Missouri, Steve (Cheryl) Holthaus, Seneca, Clarence Holthaus, Centralia; daughters, Marlene (Dennis) Handke, and Alda (Jeff) LaCrone, both of Topeka, five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Rosaries will be prayed at the Lauer Funeral Home in Seneca, KS at 2 and 7 PM on February 21, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 PM at St. Bede's Catholic Church in Kelly. Memorials may be given for Kelly Heritage Fund and sent in care of the family. To express your sympathy, visit www.lauerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020