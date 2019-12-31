|
|
Alma Jean Duncan Wichita - Alma Jean Duncan, 89, passed away on December 27, 2019, at Presbyterian Manor, Wichita, KS. She was born February 26, 1930, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the daughter of George and Alma Olive (Anderson) Herald.
Alma was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her husband Robert; daughters, Margaret D. (James) Carte, Catherine A. (Edward) Sandate and Janis D. (Steven) Smith and six grandchildren, Allison Sandate (John) Emerson, DeVeaux Carte, Thomas Sandate, Gregory Sandate, Ian Smith and Nigel Smith.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., Presbyterian Manor Chapel, 4700 E. 13th St. N, Wichita, KS. Memorials may be given to Heart and Soul Hospice of Wichita and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020