Alma Lucille "Lucy" Schiffelbein Alma Lucille "Lucy" Schiffelbein, 94, of Topeka, KS died June 20, 2019 at Rolling Hills Health Center.

She was born August 19, 1924 in Skidmore, MO the daughter of Roy and Grace (Straw) Fosdick.

Lucy married Worland Cox of Blue Mound. She later married Alfred F. Schiffelbein on January 26, 1973 in Topeka. He preceded her in death on April 17, 2006. She is survived by her children, Diane (Connie) Ball of Blue Mound, KS, Betty (Gary) Rinehart of Topeka, Jo Barnes of Milford, John (Karen) Schiffelbein of Topeka, Ginny (Bill) Miller of Silver Lake, Fred (Sandy) Schiffelbein, and Mary K. Schiffelbein all of Topeka. Sixteen grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren and triplet great-great-grandchildren also survive.

The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to TIES (Tarc Industries/Employment Services), sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, KS 66603

Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from June 23 to June 24, 2019
