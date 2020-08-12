Almina J. (Lussenhop) Hughes, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 10, 2020 at her home near Silver Lake, KS. She fought a valiant battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born on June 30, 1931, near Morton, MN, to Albert C. Lussenhop and Edna M. Payne.
She attended God's Bible School College in Cincinnati, OH and graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in 1960. During her time at GBS, she met Erskine Hughes, and they married on June 16, 1957 in Kewanee, IL. They spent their careers working in Christian education and public schools, Kirksville Bible School, Kansas City College and Bible School and Fairfield High School. Almina was a librarian and teacher until her retirement in 1993. In 1997 she and Erskine moved to Silver Lake, KS to be near their family.
She is survived by her son, Robert (Debra) Hughes; her grandchildren, Laura Beth (Alfredo) and David Alan (McKenna) and two great granddaughters, Jazmin and Liliana Aragon.
