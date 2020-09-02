1/1
Alonda "Mae Mae" Udell
Alonda Udell, 57, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Living Truth Christian Church: 920 SW Huntoon St. (Topeka). For information on how to attend the funeral service virtually, please visit Mrs. Udell's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com. Alonda Mae Mae Udell

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel
401 SW Harrison Street
Topeka, KS 66603
(785) 234-1707
