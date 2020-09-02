Alonda Udell, 57, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Topeka, KS. A public visitation will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00am at Living Truth Christian Church: 920 SW Huntoon St. (Topeka). For information on how to attend the funeral service virtually, please visit Mrs. Udell's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com
. Alonda Mae Mae Udell