Alphonso D. Ramirez
Alphonso D. Ramirez, 48, of Topeka, passed away on November 21, 2020 in Topeka.

The family will receive friends beginning at 9:00 A.M. Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church where a Parish Rosary will be prayed at 10:30 A.M. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sheltered Living sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Avenue, Topeka, Kansas 66603.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
