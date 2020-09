Thinking of you all during this difficult time. Al loved to give us girls a hard time and never let us leave without telling us a joke or saying something to see if he could rile us up. Al and Cheryl were grandparents to all the kids that came to their house and never turned any of us away. Al was a very opinionated and witty man... And that is what I loved most about him. I know he will be watching over you all from the best seat in the house. I hope you can find comfort in knowing he is no longer in pain. Sending Hugs and love to you all.

Kristal Pohlman

Friend