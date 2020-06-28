Alvin D. Metz
1922 - 2020
Alvin D. Metz, 97 of Topeka, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Brewster Place.

He was born October 11, 1922 near Council Grove to L. V. and Tena Louise Metz. He graduated Council Grove High School in 1942, joined the Army, and served in the 665th field artillery battalion in Europe until the end of the war. His company assisted in the liberation of the Hunsruck German Work Camp, during which an inmate carved a walking stick with icons pertinent to Kansas and the military and presented it to Alvin. This walking stick was donated to Temple Beth Shalom during the Holocaust Commemoration in 2019. Upon return, he worked for Beech Aircraft. Alvin owned several restaurants in the Topeka area including Gage Tavern and Long Branch Restaurants. He was instrumental in bringing Max Morath to the World's Food Fair in Topeka in 1961. He retired from Asphalt Maintenance in 1995 and continued on the board of Metz Enterprises, Inc.

Alvin was a member of First Presbyterian Church and served as a deacon. He volunteered at Let's Help and was a life member of VFW and American Legion. He served on the board for Sherwood Lake Club.

He married Marjorhea Hammer in 1943 and they divorced. He married Janet Sasek in 1969. She survives. Other survivors include sons, Jerry D. (Debbie) Metz, Branson, MO, Danny M. (Chereene) Metz, Lakewood Ranch, FL; step-son, Michael D. (Lory) Sasek, Centreville, VA; step-daughter, Michele (Rick) Walters, Salina; grandchildren, Dr. Ashley Aumiller, PharmD , Emily Sasek-Sullivan, Jill Sasek, Katie Sasek, Richard Walters; and several nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Shelter, 5720 SW 21st, Topeka, KS 66604 or First Presbyterian Church, 817 SW Harrison St., Topeka, KS 66612. Dove Southwest Chapel is assisting with arrangements. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DoveTopeka.com Alvin D. Metz



Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
