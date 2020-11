Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alvin's life story with friends and family

Share Alvin's life story with friends and family

Alvin H. Gleason, 91, of Frankfort, KS, died Nov. 19 at the Onaga Hospital. Funeral: 1:30 p.m., today at the Frankfort United Methodist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service time at church. Burial in the Goff Cemetery. The service will be shown on Kinsley Mortuary's Facebook page. Padden Funeral Chapel in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store