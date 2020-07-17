Alvina Arlene Holmes (nee Magnus), 81, Conifer CO, died July 11, 2020.
Alvina was born September 1, 1938 to Alvin and Lillie Andrewson Magnus in Agenda Kansas and was a 1956 graduate of Agenda Rural High School.
November 7, 1959, Alvina married Kermit David Kasper at Bethel Covenant Church in Topeka Kansas and remained married until his death in February 1983. The newlyweds moved to the panhandle of Texas to farm and she devoted herself to serving the Lord through playing piano at church and ministering at lay witness missions with her husband. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Dale and Bedford; and sisters, Juliana and Leona. She is survived by daughters Dagmar and husband Brad Obert and Melissa and husband Mark Whaley; and her grandchildren Alysa and her husband Isaac Seeland, Abigail and husband Peter Thistleton, Anna and Alaina Obert, Kasper and wife Mattie Whaley, Keefer and wife Nina Whaley, Kadn and Kole Whaley and great-grandchildren Ezra, Uriah, Jethro and Jude Seeland, Lucy and Olivia Whaley and Christine Thistleton.
After a six year career as a receptionist at Mid Kansas Engineering, she met widower Robert Holmes through friends and they were married at Brookwood Covenant Church November 26, 1988 until his death in February 1, 2014. In this season of their life, they enjoyed singing together at church and with Santa Fe Singers, being members of Grace Point Church, and traveling the world. However, Alvina's greatest love was pouring herself into the lives of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by Bob's daughters Deborah Holmes, Dianne and husband Mark Watkins, and grandchildren Andrew and wife Erin, Erin and husband Scott Moeder, Eli and Jordan Holmes; and great-grandchildren Grace, Eden and Ellie Watkins and Abby and Jordy Moeder.
Alvina's love of life was shown through her hope, optimism and love of family; which is her lasting legacy. A memorial service will be held in September. Memorials may be made to Grace Point Church 5400 SW Huntoon St, Topeka, KS 66604, https://www.gracepointtopeka.org/
For more information and updates please visit Evergreen Memorial at http://evergreenmemorialpark.com/obituaries-pg/
