Alvina "Mee-gis-kee" (Wamego) LaClair MAYETTA - Alvina "Mee-gis-kee" Wamego LaClair, 97, of Mayetta, KS, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at her home with family by her side. Alvina will lie in state Tuesday, June 9, 2020 until 6 p.m. and Wednesday, June 10, 2020 until 6 p.m. at the Mercer Funeral Home in Holton. Private family burial will be Thursday at Wah-wak-sum Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any local humane society. www.mercerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.