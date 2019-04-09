|
Rev. Alyois E. "(Aully)" Holst Rev. Alyois (Aully) E. Holst, age 97 years, resident of Salina, Kansas passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home in Presbyterian Manor. He was born November 6, 1921 in Redwing, Minnesota to Alyois Holst and Helen (Hoffman) Holst.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Joyce (Bishop) Holst, his son, Larry Holst, and his brother Melvin Holst.
He is survived by his children, Danny Holst and wife Hoa, Denee(Holst) Mattioli and husband Charlie; grandchildren Jennifer Margeson, Aaron Corbin, Brandon Holst, Jocelyn Bolster, Jessica Crocker, and Michael Mattioli and great grandchildren Jack Corbin, Sarah Corbin, Corrine Crocker, Fletcher and Molly Margeson, Jasper and Whitman
Bolster, Evan Holst and Sawyer Clark.
Aully Holst and Joyce Bishop were married on Christmas Day, 1943 in Coffeyville, Kansas.
He served in the Army Air Corps from September of 1942 to June of 1945. After recovering from injuries sustained in a plane crash in China, where he was the sole survivor, he was stationed in Salina until his discharge in June of 1945.
He enrolled in York College in Nebraska in January 1946 and continued his education at Bonebrake Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio.
Rev. Holst was ordained in 1952 and served multiple churches in Kansas including Otterbein Evangelical United Brethren (Topeka), Church of the Cross E.U.B. (Salina), Goodland United Methodist, and Wellington
United Methodist. He served as United Methodist Kansas West Conference superintendent from 1977-1983.
He retired to live in Salina in 1986.
He was an active and long- time Rotarian.
He was proud to be the oldest Kansan to achieve a private pilot's license when he was 71 years old. He liked to fish and golf.
Rev & Mrs. Holst loved to travel and took each of their grandchildren on international trips. Rev. Holst traveled around the world three times.
Rev. Aully was loved and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services for Rev. Holst will be 1:00 PM Saturday April 13, 2019 at the Church of the Cross United Methodist Church, Salina, with burial following in Gypsum Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to
the service at the church. Memorials are to the church. Ryan Mortuary, Salina, is in charge.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2019