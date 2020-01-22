|
Amalia G. "Molly" Corona, 83, of Topeka, died on January 18, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on May 18, 1936 the daughter of Atanacio M. and Josefina (Gonzalez) Corona.
Molly was educated at the convent and was a member of the Religious Order of the Carmelite Sisters. She later received her Master's Degree in Education from KU. Molly was an Elementary Education Teacher for USD #501 prior to her retirement.
She spent her entire life evangelizing the people in her community to the catholic faith. She was devoted to the rosary and taught religious education and English as a Second Language. Molly was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, Third Order of St. Augustine, and the Liturgy Committee at the church.
She was married for a time to Federico Aguirre and later divorced.
Molly is survived by her siblings: Ruben (Sylvia) Corona of Los Cruses, NM, Anna Marie Corona of Jenks, OK, Paul (Eve) Corona of Phoenix, AZ, Patricia Corona of Topeka, and David Corona (Lesta Lawler) of Skiatook, OK, a niece and caregiver Tisha (Joe) Gutierrez as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and god children.
Molly will lie in state at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Friday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. where various rosaries will be prayed. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Our Lady of Guadalupe Church or the Augustinian Sisters and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020