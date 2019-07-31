Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Resources
More Obituaries for Amanda Lopez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amanda Nicole Lopez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amanda Nicole Lopez Obituary
Amanda Nicole Lopez Amanda Nicole Lopez, 29, Topeka, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.

She was born December 19, 1989, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Pam (Morgan) Lopez and Frank Lopez.

Survivors include two sons, Samson Lopez and Zachariah Nading; her parents; two brothers, Jason Lopez and Nicholas Lopez; one nephew, Jackson Starkey and two nieces, Makena Lopez and Rylie Starkey and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.

Funeral services will be 11am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday at the Parker-Price Reception Center, 1940 NW Central, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Amanda Lopez Children's Trust Fund, c/o Kaw Valley Bank, 1110 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for Amanda's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amanda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now