Amanda Nicole Lopez Amanda Nicole Lopez, 29, Topeka, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019.
She was born December 19, 1989, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Pam (Morgan) Lopez and Frank Lopez.
Survivors include two sons, Samson Lopez and Zachariah Nading; her parents; two brothers, Jason Lopez and Nicholas Lopez; one nephew, Jackson Starkey and two nieces, Makena Lopez and Rylie Starkey and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.
Funeral services will be 11am, Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Parker-Price Funeral Home, 245 NW Independence, Topeka. Interment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Topeka. Visitation will be 6-8pm Friday at the Parker-Price Reception Center, 1940 NW Central, Topeka. Memorial contributions may be made to Amanda Lopez Children's Trust Fund, c/o Kaw Valley Bank, 1110 N Kansas Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. To leave a message for Amanda's family, visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019