Parker-Price Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
245 NW Independence
Topeka, KS 66608
(785) 234-5850
Amber Rae Essman


1996 - 2019
Amber Rae Essman Obituary
Amber Rae Essman Amber Rae Essman, 22, Topeka, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019.

She was born September 7, 1996, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of Joseph and Dani (DeLaBarre) Essman. She graduated from Seaman High School, where she was member of the German Club and served as president her senior year. She attended Kansas State University where she majored in English and minored in German.

Amber worked at Stoneybrook Health & Rehab in Manhattan.

She is survived by her parents; niece, Allie O'Trimble and nephew, Brantley Yost; grandmother, Patti Essman; uncle, David Essman and aunt, Robin Essman.

Amber loved any and all music, her cat, Bitty and learning the German language. Her dad was one of the most inspirational and influential person in her life. Anyone who knew her, knows this to be true.

Services were held with Parker-Price Funeral Home. To share a message with Amber's family, please visit www.ParkerPriceFH.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 27 to July 29, 2019
