Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Resources
More Obituaries for Ambrosio Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ambrosio "Bruce" Martinez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ambrosio "Bruce" Martinez Obituary
Ambrosio "Bruce" Martinez Ambrosio "Bruce" Zevero Martinez, 55, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

He was born April 29, 1963, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Jose and Concepcion Barranco-Martinez.

He loved music and playing the guitar. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and Mexican food. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors include children, Ambrosia Martinez, Gino (Brandi) Martinez, Basilio Martinez, Katie Martinez, Sarah (Steve) Luken; grandchildren, Layla Martinez, Liliana Martinez, Enzo Martinez, Emilio Martinez, Gracie Martinez, Mason Martinez, Packard Luken, Serenity Gaddis and Samuel Martinez; siblings, Thomas (Cathy), Evangelina, Jose (Celeste), Maria, Juanita (Rich), Barbara, Rosemary, Juaquin (Kelli), Jesusa (Steve), Phyliss (Darrell), Pedro, Faustino (Demia).

He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jose, Maria and Carlos.

A Funeral Ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now