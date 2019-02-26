|
Ambrosio "Bruce" Martinez Ambrosio "Bruce" Zevero Martinez, 55, of Topeka, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
He was born April 29, 1963, in Topeka, Kansas, the son of Jose and Concepcion Barranco-Martinez.
He loved music and playing the guitar. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, and Mexican food. Above all else he enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include children, Ambrosia Martinez, Gino (Brandi) Martinez, Basilio Martinez, Katie Martinez, Sarah (Steve) Luken; grandchildren, Layla Martinez, Liliana Martinez, Enzo Martinez, Emilio Martinez, Gracie Martinez, Mason Martinez, Packard Luken, Serenity Gaddis and Samuel Martinez; siblings, Thomas (Cathy), Evangelina, Jose (Celeste), Maria, Juanita (Rich), Barbara, Rosemary, Juaquin (Kelli), Jesusa (Steve), Phyliss (Darrell), Pedro, Faustino (Demia).
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Jose, Maria and Carlos.
A Funeral Ceremony will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the Penwell-Gabel Mid-Town Chapel, 1321 SW 10th Avenue, Topeka. The family will greet friends an hour prior to service time. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help offset funeral expenses.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019