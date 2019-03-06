|
|
Amy Ellen Levin Amy Ellen Levin, 93, of Salina, Kansas passed away peacefully on Sunday March 3, 2019 surrounded by her family. Daughter of Burney & Effie (Hudson) Loomis, Mrs. Levin was born Amy Ellen Loomis on July 15, 1925 in Marquette Kansas in McPherson County. While growing up she attended schools in Marquette and graduated from Little River High School and continued her education with college courses. She moved to Salina in 1943 while working at Camp Phillips. On May 4, 1947 she married James R. (Dick) Levin of Salina.
In addition to being a home maker, she was employed at the former National Bank of America and retired from the Plaza Style Shop in 1986. She was a volunteer for RSVP, YWCA Newsletter and Salina Regional Hospital. She was a member of the University United Methodist Church and a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Lady's Auxiliary of Salina. In addition to her volunteering in the community she was a regular blood donor, donating over 100 pints of blood in her lifetime. In her spare time, she could be found out working in her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents Burney & Effie Loomis, a sister Dorothy Nelson of Manhattan, a stillborn son, granddaughter, and husband James R. (Dick) Levin. Survivors include a daughter Judy Presley of Topeka, a son Curtis Levin and wife Karen of Salina; two granddaughters, Kari Presley of Topeka and Ashley Montgomery and husband Justin "Chicken" of Salina; one grandson, Jesse Levin and wife Bree of Salina; three great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Avery and Clayton Levin and baby Montgomery due in June; sister Burnalee Schuererman of Topeka as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina with a luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University United Methodist Church or VFW Post 1432 of Salina. A private inurement will be held at a later date at Gypsum Hill Cemetery.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019