|
|
Amy K. (Elliott) Eaton Amy K. Eaton, 50, of Nickerson, died July 6, 2019, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. She was born September 18, 1968, to Richard and Jane (Johnson) Elliott at Fort Riley, KS.
Amy grew up in the Delia, KS, community and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Delia. She graduated from Rossville High School in 1987 and Kansas State University in 1991 with a Bachelor of Arts in Human Development and Family Studies with a major in Early Childhood Development. Amy was a preschool teacher at Thatcher Learning Center in Pueblo, CO, for three years, and a District Manager for the Kansas Lottery for 23 years before retiring due to her health.
On November 15, 1997, she married Richard L. Smith in Hutchinson. They later divorced. Amy married Toby Eaton and they divorced.
She is survived by: her parents, Richard and Jane Elliott, Delia; twin children, Tanner and Carly Smith, Nickerson; and brother, Kirk Elliott, Emporia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Church of the Holy Cross, 2631 Independence Road, Hutchinson, with Father Michael Kerschen officiating. Burial will follow in Wildmead Cemetery, Nickerson. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Elliott Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Tanner and Carly Smith Educational Fund, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 10 to July 11, 2019