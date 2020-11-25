Amy Lucille "Lucy" Benortham, 78, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020 at Brookside Retirement Community, Overbrook, KS.
Following all Covid-19 guidelines, funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Overbrook Bible Church, Overbrook, KS. The family will greet friends at the church from 9:30 a.m. before the service hour Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Overbrook Bible Church or Gideons International sent c/o Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home, P.O. Box 268, Overbrook, KS 66524. Condolences may be sent to the family through www.lamb-roberts.com
. Services will be live streamed on Lamb-Roberts-Price Funeral Home Facebook page.