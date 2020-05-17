|
Mrs. Amy "Lucille" Mize Amy "Lucille" Mize, 101, of Wamego, KS passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, KS.
Private family services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Wamego City Cemetery. Lucille will Lie-In-State from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21st at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to go towards the Belvue United Methodist Church and the Wamego Public Library, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020