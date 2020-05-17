Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stewart Funeral Home of Alma
206 Kansas Ave.
Alma, KS 66401
785-765-2232
Resources
More Obituaries for Amy Mize
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Amy "Lucille" Mize

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Amy "Lucille" Mize Obituary
Mrs. Amy "Lucille" Mize Amy "Lucille" Mize, 101, of Wamego, KS passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Valley Vista Good Samaritan Society in Wamego, KS.

Private family services will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Wamego City Cemetery. Lucille will Lie-In-State from 12:00 - 5:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21st at the Stewart Funeral Home of Wamego. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorials to go towards the Belvue United Methodist Church and the Wamego Public Library, and may be left in care of Stewart Funeral Home, PO Box 48, Wamego, KS 66547. Condolences may be left at stewartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Amy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -