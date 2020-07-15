1/1
Andrea L. (Bertrand) Sage
Andrea L. (Bertrand) Sage passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on July 12, 2020 at The House at Midland Care in Topeka, KS at the age of 71 from complications with Parkinson's.

A private graveside service will be held July 16 at Swedesburg Swedish Evangelical First Lutheran Church Cemetery, Clay Center KS. A public celebration of life will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The House at Midland Care or Parkinson Foundation in care of Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home, 1321 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS.

To view the full obituary and to leave a message for her family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
