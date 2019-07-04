Home

Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
Andrew M. "Andy" Kleiner

Andrew M. "Andy" Kleiner Obituary
Andrew M. "Andy" Kleiner Andrew M. "Andy" Kleiner, 42, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.

Family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, Kansas. Service will be at 11:00 am at the funeral home.

Survivors include wife Tina (Bryant) Kleiner and children Kyle and Kalie Kleiner.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Kyle and Kalie Kleiner Education Fund in care of Envista Credit Union, 2015 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019
