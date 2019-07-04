|
|
Andrew M. "Andy" Kleiner Andrew M. "Andy" Kleiner, 42, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019.
Family will greet friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, Kansas. Service will be at 11:00 am at the funeral home.
Survivors include wife Tina (Bryant) Kleiner and children Kyle and Kalie Kleiner.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to Kyle and Kalie Kleiner Education Fund in care of Envista Credit Union, 2015 SW 10th Ave, Topeka, KS 66604. To view the full obituary and leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from July 4 to July 5, 2019