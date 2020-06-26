Andrew "Drew" Walker
Andrew Christopher "Drew" Walker, 59, of Topeka, passed away Tuesday, June 23, 2020.

The family will greet friends during a visitation from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June, 28, 2020 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave., Topeka.

A private funeral service will be held at Wanamaker Woods Church of the Nazarene, 3501 SW Wanamaker Road, Topeka.

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
