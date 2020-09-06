Angela Denise Connell (Scott) Born July 22nd, 1961, Hutchinson, Ks. to Donald Lee Scott and Maejean Scott - Jacobs. Passed away August 31st, 2020 mother at her side. She is survived by her mother, brother, Mark, sisters, Marcella & Michelle, her children Eric, Jessica & Jordan their children a nephew & niece. Graveside Service at Half Day Cemetery, 3040 NW 62nd St. Elmont, Ks. at 2:00pm September 26th, 2020. Celebration of Life following service at Shawnee Lake.
