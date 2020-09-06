1/1
Angela Denise (Scott) Connell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Denise Connell (Scott) Born July 22nd, 1961, Hutchinson, Ks. to Donald Lee Scott and Maejean Scott - Jacobs. Passed away August 31st, 2020 mother at her side. She is survived by her mother, brother, Mark, sisters, Marcella & Michelle, her children Eric, Jessica & Jordan their children a nephew & niece. Graveside Service at Half Day Cemetery, 3040 NW 62nd St. Elmont, Ks. at 2:00pm September 26th, 2020. Celebration of Life following service at Shawnee Lake.

Entire obituary at Reflections Memorial Services LLC -

Website Link: https://www.reflectionsmemorialservices.com/m/obituaries/Angela-Connell-2/Memories

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reflections Memorial Services
1624 Westport Road
Kansas City, MO 64111
816-561-0101
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CJOnline.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved