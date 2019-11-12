Topeka Capital-Journal Obituaries
BRENNAN MATHENA FUNERAL HOME
Angeline "Angie" Torres

Angeline "Angie" Torres Angeline "Angie" Torres, 75, of Topeka, passed away November 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Angie was born on August 29, 1944 in Enid, Oklahoma. Daughter of Ferl C. and Beulah Harrison Flanagan.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 Wednesday, November 20, 2019 followed by rosary to start at 10:30. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. at Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Midland Hospice or Helping Hands Humane Society and sent in the care of Brennan Mathena Funeral Home. 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603. To leave online condolences and fond memories please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
