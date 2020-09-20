1/1
Anita C. (Juengel) Brooks
Anita C. Brooks, 82, of Topeka, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020.

She was born November 16, 1937, in Hillsboro, Kansas, the daughter of the Reverend Kurt and Clara (Schubert) Juengel. She attended high school at Nortonville High School in Nortonville, Kansas.

Anita was employed by the Kansas State Wildlife and Parks Department for 25 years, and then worked several years at the state coroner's office.

Anita married Roger D. Brooks on December 3, 1956 in Fort Scott, Kansas. Anita enjoyed Perkins and pinochle, shopping and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Survivors include two daughters, Kimberley "Kim" E. Brooks of Independence, Missouri and Karoline "Karrie" E. Brooks of Thousand Oaks, California; and grandchildren Brandee LaMont; Jessica, Abbey and Ashley Cordell. She was preceded in death by her stepmother Minnie.

Interment will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, in Hillsboro, Kansas. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there will be no memorial services. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to local nurses and nursing homes that are helping fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel is assisting the family.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com

Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
