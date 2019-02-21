Home

Anita "Bunny" Cushinberry Obituary
Anita "Bunny" Cushinberry Anita "Bunny" Cushinberry, 71, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 in Topeka. A public visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 3:00 pm- 7:00 pm at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel: 401 SW Harrison St. (Topeka) A second visitation will be held on Saturday March 2, 2019 from 10:00 am-10:45 am with funeral services following at 11:00 am. All services will be held at Topeka First United Methodist Church: 600 SW Topeka Blvd. (Topeka). Please visit Mrs. Cushinberry's celebration page at www.PeacefulRestFuneralChapel.com
Published in Topeka Capital-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
